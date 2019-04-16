ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Learn about Division 4's new building on April 22

 
April 16, 2019



South Pittsburgh residents will have an opportunity to hear plans for the new Public Works Division 4 facility off of Bausman Avenue in Knoxville on Monday, April 22, beginning at 6 p.m. in the large meeting room of the Knoxville Library, 400 Brownsville Road.

The meeting, hosted by Councilman Bruce Kraus, will be facilitated by the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works.

The former Division 4 building was closed in October 2017 after a structural engineering report found the facility was “unsafe for workers and machinery.” The structure was demolished in June 2018.

In the Peduto Administration’s 2019 budget, $3 million was set aside for the construction of the new facility.

 
