City-Wide Public Safety meeting is on April 17

The spring City-Wide Public Safety Meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 17 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Teamster Temple, 4701 Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

Topic for the evening is "Recognizing and Reporting Hate Groups and Extremism in Your Neighborhood" featuring FBI Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State Police and Pittsburgh Police. The presentation will include how to identify extremist logos and marks; how to report hate crimes and extremism and how to make your community safer.

The meeting will begin with a light dinner promptly at 6 p.m. For more information, contact jay.gilmer@pittsburghpa.gov.