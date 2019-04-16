ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Zoning Board hearings

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 16, 2019



Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 101/19 on Thursday, April 18 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Adam W. Hilliard, applicant and owner for 216 Kearsarge Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R2-H).

Applicant requests three tandem parking spaces for single-family dwelling.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 3’ requested; 912.04.F: Building separation 3’ required and 0’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/18/2019 19:00