Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 101/19 on Thursday, April 18 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Adam W. Hilliard, applicant and owner for 216 Kearsarge Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R2-H).

Applicant requests three tandem parking spaces for single-family dwelling.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 3’ requested; 912.04.F: Building separation 3’ required and 0’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.