Spring Rummage Sale at Spencer United Methodist

 
April 9, 2019



The Spencer United Methodist Church will hold a Spring Rummage Sale on May 10-11.

Featured at the sale will be: spring/summer clothes, small appliances, kitchenware, bedding and linens, jewelry, pictures and frames, games and puzzles, toys, holiday decorations and more.

The sale will take place at the church, 117 Spencer Avenue, on Friday, May 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, May, 11 from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call the church at 412-881-4000.





 
