ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Society of Santa Maria opens new Hilltop site

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 9, 2019



The Western Orthodox Church Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena will hold an open house to celebrate the opening of its new site in the Hilltop of Pittsburgh.

This center will be the residence of the Bishop in Pittsburgh, as well as its Sunday worship site., The Chapel of the Holy Magi, for Liturgies.

An Open House will take place on Sunday, April 14, Palm Sunday, from 2-8 p.m. at108 Locust Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. The center will be staffed by priests, sisters, and seminaries as well as the Bishop when in the house.

The schedule of events for Sunday, April 14 includes:

2 p.m., Blessing of Palms with Communion Liturgy.

5 p.m., Guest, Simeon, renowned Icon Writer will speak on Holy Icons. Simeon’s grandfather and great grandfather were commissioned to paint the Royal Icons by the Zcar. Simeon has offered to write the Icons for the Main Altars of the Society.

7 p.m., Recital by Rachel D’Abbruzzo, cellist with accompaniment.

4-8 p.m., Open House, refreshments served.

For more information, contact the church at 412-586-5621.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/15/2019 04:17