Society of Santa Maria opens new Hilltop site

The Western Orthodox Church Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena will hold an open house to celebrate the opening of its new site in the Hilltop of Pittsburgh.

This center will be the residence of the Bishop in Pittsburgh, as well as its Sunday worship site., The Chapel of the Holy Magi, for Liturgies.

An Open House will take place on Sunday, April 14, Palm Sunday, from 2-8 p.m. at108 Locust Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. The center will be staffed by priests, sisters, and seminaries as well as the Bishop when in the house.

The schedule of events for Sunday, April 14 includes:

2 p.m., Blessing of Palms with Communion Liturgy.

5 p.m., Guest, Simeon, renowned Icon Writer will speak on Holy Icons. Simeon’s grandfather and great grandfather were commissioned to paint the Royal Icons by the Zcar. Simeon has offered to write the Icons for the Main Altars of the Society.

7 p.m., Recital by Rachel D’Abbruzzo, cellist with accompaniment.

4-8 p.m., Open House, refreshments served.

For more information, contact the church at 412-586-5621.