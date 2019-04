Elizabeth Geis, president of Point Park's Alpha Phi Sigma Chapter and an M.S. in criminal justice administration graduate student, welcomes new member Je'Quaya Lynn Dorsey into the honor society.

Je'Quaya Lynn Dorsey, a resident Beltzhoover and a graduate of City Charter High School, was recently inducted into the Alpha Phi Sigma National Criminal Justice Honor Society - the nation's only accredited criminal justice honor society.

Ms. Dorsey is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Point Park University in Downtown Pittsburgh.

She is the daughter of Ja'Na Dorsey and Jerome Stackhouse.