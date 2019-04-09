ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Holy Week services offered at St. Paul of the Cross Monastery

 
April 9, 2019



St. Paul of the Cross Monastery, 148 Monastery Avenue, Holy Week services begin this week with Passion (Palm) Sunday Liturgies on Saturday, April 13, 5:30 p.m. with the Vigil for Palm Sunday.

Continuing on Palm Sunday, April 14 with Palm Sunday Mass at 8 a.m. and Palm Sunday Mass with Solemn Procession, beginning outside at 10 a.m.

Sacrament of Reconciliation will take place: Saturday, April 13 from 3-4 p.m.; Monday, April 15, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and, Wednesday, April 16, 6-7 p.m.

The Pascal Triduum is scheduled for:

Holy Thursday, April 18 at 9 a.m., Tenebrae; and, 7 p.m. Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper Adoration until midnight.

Good Friday, April 19 at 9 a.m., Tenebrae; noon, Outside in the Monastery Garden with Stations in the church for those not going outside; and, 1:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion.

Holy Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m., Tenebrae; and, 8:30 p.m., Easter Vigil.

Mass of Easter Sunday will be at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on April 21.

 
