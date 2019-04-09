Free christmas tree mulch from city Forestry Division

Pittsburgh residents are welcome to pick up free mulch from the City’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program, on April 6, April 13, and April 20, while supplies last.

This past holiday season, the City of Pittsburgh diverted more than 21 tons of Christmas trees from the landfill, over the course of one month. With the help of the Department of Public Works Environmental Services bureau, its Forestry Division, and local Girl Scout troops, Pittsburgh residents took Christmas trees to 10 locations throughout the City for recycling. The trees were then chipped into mulch.

Pine mulch is great for vegetable gardens, blueberries, strawberry patches, tomatoes, and eradicating weeds.

Residents interested in picking up mulch for their spring gardens may attend Saturday morning collection events at Forestry Division headquarters in Highland Park. Users must bring their own buckets, gloves and shovels.

Mulch may be picked up from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the datesat the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division, 6520 Stanton Ave.