Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road, will hold a Flea Market at the Carrick Business Association’s Shred-it event on Saturday, May 4. The Flea Market will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Food will also be available at the sale.

Tables are available for $15 each. Call Peggy at the church if interested.

For more information, call 412-882-1141.