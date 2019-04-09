Dept. of Aging launches online volunteer sign-ups

The Department of Aging has launched a new online volunteer sign-up form for recruiting volunteers to serve older Pennsylvanians.

April is recognized as National Volunteer Month and, with more than three million individuals age 60 and over, a thriving volunteer network is essential for the delivery of aging services.

“I sincerely encourage anyone with interest in volunteering to fill out this new web form,” said Acting Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “If volunteering isn’t something you are currently able to commit time to, please share the sign-up form with anyone you know who may be interested in serving the senior population.”

There are many opportunities statewide for volunteers through Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA), including:

• APPRISE – Medicare Insurance Counseling

• Long-Term Care Ombudsman

• Home-Delivered & Congregate Meals

• Senior Companion Program

• Foster Grandparent Program

• Retired Senior Volunteer Program

• Family Caregiver Support Program

• Health & Wellness

• Senior Community Centers

After the department receives completed volunteer sign-up forms, it allocates them to the appropriate AAA. If there is no need in a given county, the department will work with neighboring counties to place volunteers who’ve indicated they are willing to travel.

In addition to the form, the department released a short video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isKAVpbmL_U&feature=youtu.be about APPRISE volunteers and how they help beneficiaries make the best possible decision for their needs. As a result of the APPRISE volunteer workforce, over 195,000 individuals received free, impartial insurance counseling in 2017-18.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging or complete a sign-up form at https://www.aging.pa.gov/Pages/Volunteer.aspx.