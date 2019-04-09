Community organization fair at Carrick library

National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role that libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities.

This year’s theme, Libraries = Strong Communities, illustrates how today’s libraries are at the heart of our neighborhoods -- providing critical resources, programs and expertise. They also provide a public space where all community members, regardless of age, culture or income level, can come together to connect and learn. This is especially true with the libraries in the South Pittsburgh area.

To celebrate Library Week, Friends of the Carrick Library is hosting a Community Fair with local non-profits and government on Saturday, April 13, from 2–4 p.m. in the large meeting room. All are invited to join them at the Carrick Library, 1811 Brownsville Road, to take part in the activities and have some fun.

Currently scheduled to attend: Carrick Community Council, Carrick/Overbrook Block Watch, Zone 3 Public Safety, Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh, Friends of Phillips Park, Friends of the Carrick Library, Toastmasters Carrick, URA-Housing Opportunity Fund and Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh – Job Opportunities.