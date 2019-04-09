ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Carrick clean-up will be on April 20

 
April 9, 2019



The Carrick Community Council (CCC) Beautification Committee will hold an Earth Day litter pick up on Saturday April 20.

All groups are welcome Scouts, church groups, schools, other community organizations and corporate groups.

Volunteers will meet at the Dairy District Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Road at 10 a.m. to sign in and gather supplies provided by the CCC Beautification Committee (gloves, bags and safety vest). They will then disburse in groups to clean up main arteries and trouble spots.

Those volunteering will reconvene around 12 or 12:30 for a free lunch provided for all volunteers.

Visit their Facebook event to show interest or attendance: https://goo.gl/dnPCFA

Those with questions about the clean-up should email carrickcommunitycouncil@gmail.com or call the CCC at 412-339-0808.

 
