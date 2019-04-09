Carrick branch library has activities for all ages during April

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch will offer a variety of programs for children and adults throughout April.

Programs for children include:

Family Playshop: Mondays, April 15, 22, and 29, 11 a.m.–noon.

Children learn and grow through play. Laugh, discover and explore with your child during this special playtime that supports healthy development. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers will make friends and use toys to learn about their world. Grown-ups will have a chance to chat with child development specialists and ask questions about caring for their little one. For children birth to 5 years and their caregivers.

Kids Club: Wednesdays, 3:30–5 p.m.

Meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new! Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology. For children in grades K-5.

Programs for teens include:

Teen Time: Tuesdays, 3:30–5:30 p.m.

If you’re into cool art projects, epic games, music, movie nights and just chilling out, come kick it at Teen Time.

Teen Anime Club: Saturdays, April 13 and May 11, 3– 4:30 p.m.

Join fellow anime enthusiasts around Pittsburgh, where otaku and noobs alike come to hang out, explore Japanese culture, enjoy Anime, showcase cosplay, munch on Pocky and borrow from the library’s extensive manga collection.

Programs for adults include:

Adult Open Craft Hour: Mondays, noon.

Join in each week as they relax and have fun with a craft supplies and friends. Feel free to bring your own projects from home or to work on the weekly library craft, adults of all ages and abilities are welcome. For information call Natalie at 412-882-3897.

Adult Game Nights – D&D: Wednesdays, April 17, May 15 and June 19, 6 p.m. Take the night off and join in the world of Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Bring a character and some dice or just your imagination. All experience levels welcome.

Tuesday Evening Book Club: Tuesdays, April 9, May 14 and June 11, 6-7 p.m. If you enjoy reading a variety of books and lively discussion join in for the Tuesday Evening Book Club. They read a little bit of everything. Stop in or call for more information or to see what they are reading this month. Everyone is welcome.

Carrick Crochets: Wednesday, April 10, 6-7 p.m. Interested in Crochet? Join in for a monthly crochet meet up. All skill levels welcome, new crocheters will be taught the basics. Crochet needles and basic supplies will be provided.

Mysterious Reads: Saturdays, April 27, May 25 and June 22, 10-11 a.m. If you enjoy mystery and good conversation this is a group for you. Join in as they read all types of mysteries and have great discussions. Stop in or call us for more information or to see what they are reading this month. Everyone is welcome.

One–on-One Computer Assistance: By appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Get computer questions answered. A knowledgeable staff member can provide assistance whether you need help using Microsoft Office, creating an email account, searching the internet or using an eReader. To schedule a one-on-one appointment, ask a librarian or call 412-882-3897.

Resume Assistance: By appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. One-on-one assistance is available to help you develop a strong resume and cover letter so you can land that all important interview. Bring a copy of your resume to receive feedback. To schedule a one-on-one appointment, ask a librarian or call 412-882-3897.

Friends of the Carrick Library events:

South Hills Creative Writing Group: Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. for adults and mature teens. For those who love writing and are looking to stretch their creative muscles. They meet every week in the downstairs meeting room to free write, do writing exercises, share our works-in-progress, and give feedback. Mature teens welcome.

Toastmasters Carrick: First and third Saturdays, 10:15-11:45 a.m. for adults. Improve your communication and leadership skills while meeting new people and having fun. Prepared speeches, impromptu speaking, motivating evaluations and more in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Gavel Club: First and third Saturdays, noon- 1 p.m. for youth in grades 6-12. Do you want your child to become a more confident speaker? Gavel Club provides a practice space for a child to develop his/her speaking skills in an encouraging and pressure-free environment. All materials are provided free of charge.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch, is at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.