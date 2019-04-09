South Watch meets at noon on April 10

South Watch will meet on Wednesday, April 10 at noon at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street.

Sally Stadelman, government and community affairs liaison with the City of Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections, will review the OneStopPGH website, http://pittsburghpa.gov/onestoppgh/, and explain the four phases of implementation.

Currently, the licensing portion is live with permitting and zoning processes coming online this summer.