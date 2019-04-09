Candidates will be in Allentown on April 10

The April 10 Allentown Community Meeting will feature a Meet the Candidates’ Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Allentown Senior Center, 631 E. Warrington Avenue.

Candidates confirming their attendance include:

City of Pittsburgh District 3 Council: Bruce Kraus, Chris Kumanchick and Ken Wolf

Allegheny Council District Attorney: Turahn Jenkins

Allegheny County Council District 13: Oliva Bennet and Denise Ranalli

Allegheny County Council At-Large: Bethany Hallam.

There will also be information concerning community projects from Christa Drew from the Allentown Learning and Engagement Center (ALEC). In addition to updates from Rep. Jake Wheatley’s Office and Mayor William Peduto’s Office.

For questions concerning the meeting or to RSVP, contact: Renee at 412-277-4172.