Carnegie Science Center is offering summer camps for kids

Curious learners, born builders, naturalists, thrill seekers, and kids that won’t take no for an answer will thrive this year at Carnegie Science Center’s Summer Science Camps.

From robotics to astronomy and from zoology to video game design, Summer Science Camps offer awe-inspiring education for every interest, but are so much fun, kids don’t realize how much they’re absorbing. The new PPG Science Pavilion™ has enabled the Science Center to offer dozens of new topics and to have the resources to deliver on them. Plus, the camps allow your kids time to be physically active.

Inquisitive campers ages 4-18 step into the shoes of computer programmers, astronomers, scientists, and robotic engineers when they explore kitchen chemistry, solve puzzles in a real escape room, or investigate the amazing biology of Pittsburgh’s rivers.

Select camps also make use of BNY Mellon Fab Lab Carnegie Science Center, a digital fabrication laboratory. At Fab Lab camps, campers explore “maker” technologies and game design – and even get a chance to build a mini indoor drone.

In addition to the new themes, Two-Day Scout Mini-Camps will provide troops with the ability to carry out authentic science experiments. Scouts will venture out into the field to conduct water and soil sampling while measuring their data with Vernier sensors. Scouts attending complete all requirements for the Scouts BSA Chemistry, Soil and Water Conservation, Environmental Science, and Weather Merit badges, respectively.

Camp programs include:

Half-day camps for ages 4-5:

Things That Go

My Place in Space

Science of Me

Creepy, Crawly Bugs

Wee Bots

Splish, Splash, Science

Little Builders

Science Explorers

Science in Motion

Messy Science

Flight School

In the Garden

Big and Small

Sensory Science

Neighborhood Science

Invisible Forces.

Full-Day camps for ages 6-7:

Be a Roboticist

Camp Odd Squad

Far Out Space

Code Builders

Junior Wizard

I’m Biology

Camp Magic School Bus

Motors and Mechanisms

Around the World

Test It!

Just Add Water

Science

Energy is Everywhere

Coasters to Carousels

Superhuman Science

Mix It Up

Fantastic Floating and Flying Machines

Full-day camps for ages 8-9:

Culinary Chemistry

Kennywood Camp

River Camp

Ready, Set, Code!

Space Exploration

Brain Games

Robot Roundup

Weird Science

Inventor’s Workshop

Machine Mania

Great Outdoors

Engineering Through the Ages

Spy School

Robotics 101: Robots of the Round Table

Robotics 101: Robot Rescue

Fab Lab: Maker Camp

Fab Lab: Video Game Arcade

Fab Lab: Toy Works

Full-day camps for ages 10-11:

Robotics Space Challenge

River Camp

Kennywood Camp

Short Circuit

CSI: Carnegie Science Investigators

Video Game Design

Expedition Earth

Da Vinci’s Designs

Apocalyptic Architecture

Scratch

Fab Lab: Maker Camp

Fab Lab: Build Your Virtual World Camp

Fab Lab: Girls Maker Camp

Fab Lab: Toy Works

Full-day camps for ages 12-14:

Science Escape

Digital Storytelling and Game Design

Robot Engineers

Art + Tech

Alchemy Academy

Beats

Figure It Out

Adventures in Exploration

Fab Lab: Maker Camp

Fab Lab: Build Your Virtual World

Fab Lab: Girls Maker Camp

Fab Lab: Quadcopter Challenge

Fab Lab: Video Game Arcade

Mini-workshops for ages 14-18:

Fab Lab: Teen Making Workshop

STEM Girls Entrepreneur Camp

Fab Lab: Girls Teen Maker Camp

Fab Lab: Quadcopter Challenge Workshop

For more information and to register, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org/SummerCamps.

