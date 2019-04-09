Carnegie Science Center is offering summer camps for kids
April 9, 2019
Curious learners, born builders, naturalists, thrill seekers, and kids that won’t take no for an answer will thrive this year at Carnegie Science Center’s Summer Science Camps.
From robotics to astronomy and from zoology to video game design, Summer Science Camps offer awe-inspiring education for every interest, but are so much fun, kids don’t realize how much they’re absorbing. The new PPG Science Pavilion™ has enabled the Science Center to offer dozens of new topics and to have the resources to deliver on them. Plus, the camps allow your kids time to be physically active.
Inquisitive campers ages 4-18 step into the shoes of computer programmers, astronomers, scientists, and robotic engineers when they explore kitchen chemistry, solve puzzles in a real escape room, or investigate the amazing biology of Pittsburgh’s rivers.
Select camps also make use of BNY Mellon Fab Lab Carnegie Science Center, a digital fabrication laboratory. At Fab Lab camps, campers explore “maker” technologies and game design – and even get a chance to build a mini indoor drone.
In addition to the new themes, Two-Day Scout Mini-Camps will provide troops with the ability to carry out authentic science experiments. Scouts will venture out into the field to conduct water and soil sampling while measuring their data with Vernier sensors. Scouts attending complete all requirements for the Scouts BSA Chemistry, Soil and Water Conservation, Environmental Science, and Weather Merit badges, respectively.
Camp programs include:
Half-day camps for ages 4-5:
Things That Go
My Place in Space
Science of Me
Creepy, Crawly Bugs
Wee Bots
Splish, Splash, Science
Little Builders
Science Explorers
Science in Motion
Messy Science
Flight School
In the Garden
Big and Small
Sensory Science
Neighborhood Science
Invisible Forces.
Full-Day camps for ages 6-7:
Be a Roboticist
Camp Odd Squad
Far Out Space
Code Builders
Junior Wizard
I’m Biology
Camp Magic School Bus
Motors and Mechanisms
Around the World
Test It!
Just Add Water
Science
Energy is Everywhere
Coasters to Carousels
Superhuman Science
Mix It Up
Fantastic Floating and Flying Machines
Full-day camps for ages 8-9:
Culinary Chemistry
Kennywood Camp
River Camp
Ready, Set, Code!
Space Exploration
Brain Games
Robot Roundup
Weird Science
Inventor’s Workshop
Machine Mania
Great Outdoors
Engineering Through the Ages
Spy School
Robotics 101: Robots of the Round Table
Robotics 101: Robot Rescue
Fab Lab: Maker Camp
Fab Lab: Video Game Arcade
Fab Lab: Toy Works
Full-day camps for ages 10-11:
Robotics Space Challenge
River Camp
Kennywood Camp
Short Circuit
CSI: Carnegie Science Investigators
Video Game Design
Expedition Earth
Da Vinci’s Designs
Apocalyptic Architecture
Scratch
Fab Lab: Maker Camp
Fab Lab: Build Your Virtual World Camp
Fab Lab: Girls Maker Camp
Fab Lab: Toy Works
Full-day camps for ages 12-14:
Science Escape
Digital Storytelling and Game Design
Robot Engineers
Art + Tech
Alchemy Academy
Beats
Figure It Out
Adventures in Exploration
Fab Lab: Maker Camp
Fab Lab: Build Your Virtual World
Fab Lab: Girls Maker Camp
Fab Lab: Quadcopter Challenge
Fab Lab: Video Game Arcade
Mini-workshops for ages 14-18:
Fab Lab: Teen Making Workshop
STEM Girls Entrepreneur Camp
Fab Lab: Girls Teen Maker Camp
Fab Lab: Quadcopter Challenge Workshop
For more information and to register, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org/SummerCamps.
Summer Camps at Carnegie Science Center are presented by Isaly’s, LLC.
