OTC program for kids

Friends of Phillips Park in conjunction with University of Pittsburgh present an educational and fun workshop for kids ages 9-13 on the importance of medicine cabinet safety.

OTC Medicine Safety for Kids will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Phillips Rec Center, 201 Parkfield St, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15210. Kids will leave with a certificate of completion.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/friendsofphillips/