South Pittsburgh area Housing Court

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Tina Payne, 241 Suncrest Street, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• John Sandcandi, 424 Iberia Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.9, 304.10, 304.7, 307.1.

• We Care Consulting, 92 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Sebastian Becerra, 413 Ruxton Street, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Adele and Albert Paslow, 400 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Theodore Davis, 1740 Concordia Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• William Cochrane, 1631 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Catherine and Ronald Stein, 35 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at 9:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Randy C. Martini's Courtroom:

• Patricia Villanova, 344 Maple Terrace, 19th Ward, Code 403.63.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Judge Martini's office is at 22 Wabash Street, Lower Level, Suite 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.