Pittsburgh Housing Court cases for April 15

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Monday, April 15, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• RDH Investments LLC, 2402 Charcot Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• South Pgh LLC, 2501 East Carson Street, 16th Ward, Codes 505.1, 604.3.2.

• Frank and Ruth Hackel, 2331 Eccles Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.13, 404.6, 302.7.

• Anna Marie Macsurak, Mary Murdzak, Elizabeth Tatka, Frank Tatka and John Tatka, 3223 Josephine Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• John Sandcandi, 2627 Paterson Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.2.

• David Kochanski Jr., 2435 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Joseph Novi, 424 St. Joseph Street, 16th Ward, Codes 305.3, 304.13, 304.5.

• Campbell Development LLC, 2006 East Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.2, 304.8.

• 1720 Partners LLC, 0 East Carson Street (12E-373), 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Robert Cowan, 1105 Freyburg Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.2.

• K Bennett Enterprises LLC, 56 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.2, 304.7, 304.3.

• K Bennett Enterprises LLC, 58 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.13, 304.2, 304.6.

• Jeanette Shandor, 2655 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.7, 304.12.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.