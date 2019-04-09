The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• George Dayieb, 811 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 267 Church Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 311 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 317 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 204 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Debbie Schweiger, 183 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Trash Storage.

• David Landman and Cyrus Ali Kahn, 133 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 304.13, Windows & Doors; 302.9, Graffiti.

• Michael Flores, 174 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 304.13, Windows & Doors.

• Jason Moore, 205 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 87.30(2), Pet Waste.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.