Good Friday, Grace Anglican Church in Mt. Washington will offer Stations of the Cross, along Grandview Avenue stopping on the city’s observation decks.

Lead by The Very Rev’d Canon John Hayes Park, a procession will gather at the Monongahela Incline right before 10 a.m. This Good Friday tradition is not just for Anglicans but for all, no matter of their background.

Booklets will be available to read as part of the crowd, or people may walk along honoring and remembering Jesus the Christ in a personal way.

Everyone is welcome to attend.