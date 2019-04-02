South Side Spring Social is this Saturday

Celebrate Spring in the neighborhood! For the sixth year in a row, South Side Neighbors are planning a Spring Social for all residents of the Flats and the Slopes.

The party is on April 6 from 6-10 p.m. in La Palapa. 2224 East Carson Street. Tickets are $15 each or 2 for $25. Come to enjoy live music, good food, a cash bar and lots of fun neighbors and friends.

Host for the evening is La Palapa and sponsors include: John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Inc., Frank Vitale, Bruce Kraus, Senator Jay Costa, Paul Piefer, Amy and Mike Mosallem, Representative Harry Readshaw, Copies at Carson, ValueKaszak, South Side Community Council, Jim Andrew, Lois and Rick McClain, Shake The Tree…Discover Your Roots, Studio 2131 Design Group, Jones Advertising, Charlene and Joe Colia, Anna Marie Kijanka of New York Life Insurance Co., Betty and Bob Kripp, Berger Investment Group, Terra Design Studios, and, Five Star Dentistry.

Also, The Healey Company, Deluzio and Company, Roberta Weissburg Leathers, German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue, The Zenith, Kitty and Jeff, Profitable Practice Strategies, Dee’s Café, Michael Sean Hair Salon, Duke’s Tire Service, TazzoTech.Com, Levon Hooks, Vogt True Value Hardware, 1311 Bar, Brunner’s Garage, Jane Street Consulting, Margittai Architects, Mary Holahan and Nate Myles, Marvin Yu, Cindy Esser’s Floral Shop, Cassandra Dixon, Philip Pelusi Hair Salon, Nail Bar Spa and Three Minute Fitness.

Music for the evening is produced by new neighbors, Bev Rohlehr and John Colby, a Grammy, Emmy and Ace Award winner. The Colbys are a New Orleans style piano driven R&B band steeped in swing, gospel and blues.

All proceeds from the event will benefit South Side Park and Esser Plaza. The party planners welcome all residents and businesses to stop in and build a better community on the South Side of Pittsburgh. Admission may be procured at the door, via Venmo @SouthSideCommunityCouncil, or by mailing a check made payable to South Side Community Council to SSCC c/o 122 S. 17th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Checks must be received before April 5.