Rivers Casino volunteers help out in South Side at Center for Victims

Rivers Casino Community Champions lent a helping hand to Center for Victims (CV), the South Side’s comprehensive, inclusive provider of services, advocacy and education for victims of all crimes last week.

Team Members helped clean and organize CV’s Art Therapy Room for child clients, assembling materials in the therapeutic kitchen and Zen garden, and organizing wellness tools for its Healing Rivers Project and Domestic Violence Shelter.

CV’s services assist men, women, and children who have been victimized by any type of crime. It serves as a comprehensive center for crime victims and witnesses, domestic violence emergencies, and rape crisis/sexual assault victims. Additionally, CV provides housing and counseling, crisis response teams, professional development training, and education and advocacy. For more information about Center for Victims, visit https://www.centerforvictims.org/.

“Center for Victims is very happy to partner with Rivers Casino,” said McKenna Gilbert, community engagement associate at Center for Victims. “This year, we are excited to welcome Rivers’ volunteers to our new home in the South Side of Pittsburgh.”

This volunteer opportunity is part of Rivers Casino’s ongoing community service outreach program. Each month, Team Members assist in a service project that benefits the Pittsburgh community. Most recently, the Rivers Casino Community Champions participated in a project with No Strings Shop, where they completed an indoor painting project and helped organize the donated items in the space.

“Center for Victims is an unbelievable force for good in providing services and care for crime victims and their families,” said Rahmon Hart, director of community relations at Rivers Casino. “It’s a special thing to be able to help them pursue their mission. Our Team Members look forward to volunteering.”

For more information about partnering with the Rivers Casino Community Champions, visit RiversCasino.RequestItem.com.