Pittsburgh projects receive $2.25 M in state funding

A total of $2.25 million in state multimodal grant funds for five Allegheny County projects have been approved.

The multimodal funds, approved by the board of the state’s Commonwealth Financing Agency (CFA) program, include:

$1.177 million for Forest City Station Square Associates LP, West Station Square Drive Streetscape and Pedestrian Enhancement Project

327,950 for the Pittsburgh Arena Real Estate Redevelopment, LLC, Lower Hill Development “Freedom Plaza/Pedestrian Walkway”

$275,000 for the Borough of McKees Rocks, McKees Rocks Extension of Intermodal Way

$95,578 for the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Inc., Denny Square and Liberty Avenue Rehabilitation

$350,000 for the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, I-579 “Cap” Urban Connector Project

“This state support complements local efforts improve, redevelop and step up important local projects,” State Sen. Wayne D. Fontana said.

The $350,000project that will connect the Hill and Downtown districts with a pedestrian park over the I-579 Highway is an important project to this area of the city, one that will have a huge impact on the quality of life of many of the residents who live and work in both neighborhoods state said Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny.

“This project has been a long time coming, and I am excited to see it come to fruition.”

When the project is complete, three acres of park and public space will stretch over the I-579 / Crosstown Boulevard Corridor on a raised platform and include art and performance spaces, as well as storm-water management infrastructure.

A second neighborhood connections project, an ADA accessible pedestrian and bicycle pathway between Crawford Street and 3 Street, was also selected to receive a $327,950 grant. This project aims to connect the Upper and Lower Hill districts and will include landscaping, benches and other amenities.

“These inter-neighborhood connection projects are an important part of the plan to redevelop and reconnect vital parts of our city, and I look forward to seeing them completed,” Rep. Wheatley said.

The CFA grant program is funded with revenue from the Pennsylvania Gaming Economic Development and Tourism Fund. In addition to statewide property tax relief, a portion of gaming dollars is used to fund public works and economic development projects.