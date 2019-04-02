ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Pasta dinner will feature sauce from Alla Famiglia

 
April 2, 2019



The St. George Church Preservation Society will hold a spring Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, May 18, 4 p.m. at St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church, 2336 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 15210.

The dinner will feature pasta with Alla Famiglia Sauce, dessert, door prizes and drawings. Donation is $15 per person. Reservations are due before May 1, seating is limited.

To make a reservation and payment online, visit: http://www.stgeorgepreservationsociety.org.

To make a reservation by mail, send a check with the names of those attending and a telephone number to: SGCPS, PO Box 4228, Pittsburgh PA 15203.

Proceeds benefit the St. George Church Preservation Society.

 
South Pittsburgh Reporter
PO Box 4285

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

