Pasta dinner will feature sauce from Alla Famiglia

The St. George Church Preservation Society will hold a spring Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, May 18, 4 p.m. at St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church, 2336 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 15210.

The dinner will feature pasta with Alla Famiglia Sauce, dessert, door prizes and drawings. Donation is $15 per person. Reservations are due before May 1, seating is limited.

To make a reservation and payment online, visit: http://www.stgeorgepreservationsociety.org.

To make a reservation by mail, send a check with the names of those attending and a telephone number to: SGCPS, PO Box 4228, Pittsburgh PA 15203.

Proceeds benefit the St. George Church Preservation Society.