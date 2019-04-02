Market House to close for installation of HVAC

The South Side Market House will close on April 8 for installation of a new HVAC system.

Friday, April 5 will be the last full day at the Market House. The staff will provide relocation information to keep in touch with updates.

The center will remain closed possibly until August. Participants will be notified of the reopening date by mail or with a telephone call.

Other Healthy Active Living Centers in the city are:

• Glen Hazel, 945 Roselle Ct., Pittsburgh, PA 15207, 412-422-6554.

• Greenfield, 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, 412-422-6551

• Hazelwood, 5344 2nd Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15207, 412-422-6549

• Homewood, 7321 Frankstown Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, 412-244-4190

• Lawrenceville, 4600 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, 412-622-6918

• Morningside, 1802 Jancey Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15206, 412-655-4342

• Brighton Heights, 3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA,412-766-4656

• Northview Heights, 533 Mt. Pleasant Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15214, 412-323-7240

• Beechview, 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, 412-567-7290

• Mt. Washington, 122 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211, 412-488-8405

• Sheraden, 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204, 412-777-5012

• West End, 80 Wabash Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15220, 412-937-3098