The Beltzhoover Neighborhood Council Reach Project is available to Beltzhoover, Allentown and Knoxville Residents, with a financial need for utilities, food, shelter, clothing for interviews or transportation. Funds are limited.

For more information, email bnc15210@gmail.com or call Melanie Jones at 412-904-1732 or AlvinaVaughan at 412-533-2157.