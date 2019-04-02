Blood drive April 27 at Redeemer Church

The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Carrick will hold a Vitalant Blood Drive on Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The church is at 1628 Brownsville Road, between the Carrick Dairy Pavilion and the city fire station. Free parking and T-shirts are available for donors. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are vital to the donor experience.

To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org, click the Donate button and search with group code 0030080, download the Vitalant-Pittsburgh mobile app for your smart phone, contact Terri at Vitalant at 412-209-7076 or tward@itxm.org or contact the church at 412-881-4404.

For more information, call the church at 412-881-4404.