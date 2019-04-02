$10 M will help fund Hazelwood Green

State Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny, announced that the state is awarding a $10 million funding package to help spur a major redevelopment project at the former FTV Steel property in Hazelwood.

“This is a major investment by the state in a project which could serve to become the nucleus for other developments in and around this former industrial site,” Rep. Wheatley said. “While I have been, and remain, supportive of this project, I am also concerned. I am concerned that more isn’t being done to ensure that the residents of Hazelwood and the surrounding communities benefit from the jobs that this project will create.

“We should rightly promote public-private partnerships that have the potential to link together our workforce, research institutions and private investment to build major job creation centers for the Pittsburgh region. But we cannot afford to do so while ignoring or paying lip-service to the needs of local communities. We need inclusionary hiring practices and contracting to ensure that these projects don’t just create opportunities for one group, but provide opportunities for everyone.

“The Pittsburgh region is undergoing an economic transformation – one that is necessary and critical for our region to thrive in the years ahead. It is incumbent upon us to ensure that everyone is included in that change.”

The funding, which includes a $4 million grant and a $6 million low-interest loan, will allow the RIDC Southwestern Pennsylvania Growth Fund to build a three-story building on the site, with a garage, lab and workshop space. RIDC is negotiating with a possible technology company that performs research and development in the vehicle industry.

The building is part of a large project to redevelop the entire 12.6-acre site.