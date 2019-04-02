ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Knoxville CC meeting

 
April 2, 2019



The monthly meeting of the Knoxville Community Council will take place on Thursday, April 4, beginning at 6 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The agenda includes: Jamil Bey from Urbankind discussing Knoxville demographics; Cheryl Veatch, Love My Neighbor Grant funded Knoxville clean-up; Sharlee Ellison, Knoxville Appreciation Day, Saturday, June 8, planning updates; and, Councilman Bruce Kraus discussing Registered Community Organizations and Community-Based Organization 2019 Survey.

There will also be updates from Zone 3, community partners and the neighborhood.

 
