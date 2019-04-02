Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 86/19 on Thursday, April 4 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Nathan Hart, applicant, and NESBY LLC, owner, for 515-525 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPR-A).

Applicant requests 8 new single-family attached dwellings.

Variance: 908.02.D.1(c)1: Minimum lot area per unit 2500 sq. ft., 5 townhomes under 2,500 sq. ft. lot size; 912.04.A & 912.04.C: Fences permitted up to 4’ high up and open in front and exterior side yard setback. 8’4” for piers and 8’ for open wrought iron fence.

Zone case 96/19 on Thursday, April 11 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Sign Innovation, applicant, and High Street Station Square Pittsburgh I LLC, owner, for 160 East Station Square Drive, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District SP-4).

Applicant requests new 150 sq. ft. wall mounted identification sign and two 14.64 sq. ft. address signs.

Variances: 909.01.I.4(j): Maximum 80 sq. ft. in sign face area permitted, 150 sq. ft. requested; 919.03.M.7(a): Maximum height above grade 40’ permitted and 75’ requested; 919.01.E.6: No sign can extend above the roof line or papapet wall; 919.03.G: Maximum 2 sq ft. in sign face area permitted and 14.64 sq. ft. requested.

Zone case 101/19 on Thursday, April 18 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Adam W. Hilliard, applicant and owner for 216 Kearsarge Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R2-H).

Applicant requests three tandem parking spaces for single-family dwelling.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 3’ requested; 912.04.F: Building separation 3’ required and 0’ requested.

