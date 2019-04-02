This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Sadie LLC, 507 Boggston Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• John Chajkowski, 22 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Joseph Sims, 407 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Station Square Pgh Hotel LLC, 300 W. Station Square Drive, 19th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, at 1:30m:

• Commerce Court LLC, 225 W. Station Square Drive, 19th Ward, Codes 107.2.1, 604.3.2.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, April 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Ford Property Holdings LLC, 324 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Judith Mason, 114 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Veterans Affairs Admin., 9 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Mark Dittman, 310 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Margaret Lachina, 422 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Margaret Pollock, 424 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.