South Side, Mt. Oliver projects receive $750,000 in state funding

Transportation projects in Mt. Oliver and South Side that will improve two important local roadways will receive state support.

When completed, the projects will improve vehicular and pedestrian access to local businesses and commercial districts, as well as increasing safety and encouraging further economic development in the region.

“These projects will increase safety along these two busy corridors and promote additional regional economic development,” Rep. Harry Readshaw said. “Both of these projects are important to their local communities, and I am pleased to announce they will be receiving an investment from the state.”

“We have a growing region, but to continue that development we have to make sure that folks can get around - whether they are walking or riding,” state Sen. Jay Costa said. “Safe, accessible pedestrian walkways are needed in Mt. Oliver and the City of Pittsburgh, and I’m proud to support the grants that will help them move forward.”

The grants include $250,000 for sidewalk upgrades along portions of Brownsville Road and Hayes Avenue in Mt. Oliver Borough; and $500,000 to rebuild the South 21st Street corridor in South Side.

The grant will replace sidewalks and handicap ramps in the 300-500 blocks of Brownsville, from the Clocktower to Margaret Street, and the 200 block of Hays Avenue, from Sherman to Penn. The project will be in the design phase in 2019 and construction in 2020. The light poles will also be painted in conjunction with this project.

The $500,000 grant will support reconstruction of 21st Street between Josephine and Carson streets in the South Side Flats. The project will include green infrastructure and stormwater controls; new curbs, street surfaces and sidewalks; and new lighting and signage.

The grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through its Multimodal Transportation Fund. The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure safe transportation is available to all Pennsylvania residents.