E. Carson Street streetscape project begins

The City of Pittsburgh's East Carson Streetscaping Project has begun, impacting traffic patterns and parking in the neighborhood. The $3 million project will provide aesthetic consistency along the East Carson corridor between 10th and 25th streets with the streetscaping elements that were constructed as part of the SouthSide Works development. Pedestrian level lighting will be installed to enhance safety and the overall experience of walking or biking along Carson Street. Greening will be incorporated with hanging baskets and street trees. Pavement restoration will be exposed aggregate concrete.