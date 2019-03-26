ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Resolution recognizes April for Military Service Opportunity

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 26, 2019



The Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution introduced by Rep. Harry Readshaw, D-Allegheny, which recognizes April 2019 as Military Service Opportunity Month.

The resolution, H.R. 52, encourages the state and educational community to recognize the U.S. military for its positive impact on the Pennsylvania educational system and its students.

The U.S. military is one of the leading federal organizations that supports and invests in educational initiatives. It offers personal advancement for all students within the commonwealth through education programming, starting at the high school level.

“While it is appropriate to recognize the value of our military every day, as we near the month of May and the annual Memorial Day celebration, this serves as the perfect time to recognize those planning or just beginning a career, as well as those who have served with valor,” Rep. Readshaw said. “We can never underestimate the benefits of a military career through higher education.”

It is the mission of the U.S. military to continue to offer outstanding career and educational opportunities to all students who seek the adventure of service to their nation.

“When those who’ve served return to civilian life, they bring with them specialized training and knowledge,” Mr. Readshaw said. “It is via those skillsets that fields such as medical services, engineering, communications and law enforcement, benefit from the training and educational opportunities afforded in the military.”

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/03/2019 15:01