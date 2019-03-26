Resolution recognizes April for Military Service Opportunity

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution introduced by Rep. Harry Readshaw, D-Allegheny, which recognizes April 2019 as Military Service Opportunity Month.

The resolution, H.R. 52, encourages the state and educational community to recognize the U.S. military for its positive impact on the Pennsylvania educational system and its students.

The U.S. military is one of the leading federal organizations that supports and invests in educational initiatives. It offers personal advancement for all students within the commonwealth through education programming, starting at the high school level.

“While it is appropriate to recognize the value of our military every day, as we near the month of May and the annual Memorial Day celebration, this serves as the perfect time to recognize those planning or just beginning a career, as well as those who have served with valor,” Rep. Readshaw said. “We can never underestimate the benefits of a military career through higher education.”

It is the mission of the U.S. military to continue to offer outstanding career and educational opportunities to all students who seek the adventure of service to their nation.

“When those who’ve served return to civilian life, they bring with them specialized training and knowledge,” Mr. Readshaw said. “It is via those skillsets that fields such as medical services, engineering, communications and law enforcement, benefit from the training and educational opportunities afforded in the military.”