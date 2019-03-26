Pappert Womens Chorale concert at A-Town center

The Allentown Senior Citizen Center is hosting the Duquesne School of Music Pappert Womens Chorale for a Spring Concert.

The 35 women choral group led by Director of Choral Activities Dr. Caron Daley will perform on Thursday, April 11 at 2 p.m. The free performance will be held in the sanctuary of the Hilltop United Methodist Church, 631 E. Warrington Avenue.

The choir regularly presents concerts and outreach performances around Pittsburgh and the region. The performance is an extension of a partnership the center has with the Duquesne School of Music Therapy. Music classes are offered on Wednesdays to the seniors by student instructors.

For information about the concert or activities at the center call Michelle Silliman at 412-481-5484.