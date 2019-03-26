E. Carson Street streetscaping begins with lighting, greening

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has begun construction of the East Carson Streetscaping Project.

The $3,000,000 project will provide aesthetic consistency along the East Carson corridor between 10th and 25th streets with the streetscaping elements that were constructed as part of the SouthSide Works development. Pedestrian level lighting will be installed to enhance safety and the overall experience of walking or biking along Carson Street. Greening will be incorporated with hanging baskets and street trees. Pavement restoration will be exposed aggregate concrete.

A. Merante Contracting, Inc. is the lowest responsible bidder that has been awarded the work.

Hours of operation will be Monday thru Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Construction will occur two to three blocks at a time. No Parking signs will be posted 24 hours in advance in areas we will be working in. If vehicles are parked in the work zone that has been posted for that day, the vehicle will be towed.

Residents and visitors should expect traffic delays.

DOMI’s project will complement a PennDOT safety improvement project along East Carson Street from Smithfield Street to 33rd Street that involves intersection upgrades including signals, ADA ramps, and pedestrian bump outs, as well as roadway resurfacing. The PennDOT project is estimated at $15,000,000.

Those with questions regarding the road construction project, should contact the project manager at DOMI.EastCarson@pittsburghpa.gov.