Bill allows carryover of continuing ed credits

The House unanimously approved a bill last week that would allow those licensed under the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs and subjected to a continuing education requirement to carry over excess CE credits they earn to their next license renewal period, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Harry Readshaw, D-Allegheny.

Rep. Readshaw, Democratic chairman of the House Professional Licensure Committee, said by amending the current law to permit carryover of excess credits, H.B. 64 would provide freedom and flexibility in the continuing education process.

“As written, this bill would provide a cushion for those who must meet continuing education requirements by allowing the ability for those credits to accumulate and carry over,” Mr. Readshaw said. “It would also permit someone to choose classes without fear of paying for unused credits. With that comes the additional benefit of having more options afforded to them with regard to choosing courses not based on the number of credits provided, but on the content offered.”

Rep. Readshaw added carryover credits would be valid for one biennial renewal term only.

Currently, 23 of the state’s 29 licensing boards require some amount of continuing education for license renewal. Of those boards with a continuing education requirement, only two – psychology and engineering – currently allow carryover of excess credits.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.