Parks conservancy, PWSA at MO City/St. Clair group

 
March 26, 2019



The Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair Community Group meeting is set for Thursday, March 28, 7 p.m. at the Ormsby Avenue Café, 402 Ormsby Avenue.

The full agenda is expected to have presentations and take comments from representatives of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s Parks Listening Tour and Pennsylvania American Water regarding lead line replacements and rates.

Officer Christine Luffey and Councilman Bruce Kraus, or a member of his office staff, will be on hand.

Residents should plan to attend. Refreshments are available too.

 
