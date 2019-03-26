Hays Woods meeting

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

March 26, 2019



Area residents are welcome to attend an update on the Hays Woods Task Force’s Draft Findings and Recommendations Report, and provide towards future park master planning efforts and first steps.

Hays Woods Task Force Public Feedback Meeting will take place onWednesday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Parish, 408 Baldwin Road. The meeting site is accessible by 56 bus.

Contact Lisa Ray for accessibility accommodations at Lisa.Ray@pittsburghpa.gov or 412-255-2219.





 
