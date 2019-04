The Carrick/Overbrook Crime Watch and Public Safety meeting will take place on Monday, April 1, 6:30 p.m. at 25 Carrick Avenue.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala, Jr. will speak on the upcoming installation of county monitored cameras along Brownsville Road. In addition, there will be updates on crime in the area and an opportunity to voice concerns.

All area residents are welcome to attend.