This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Second North LLC, 343 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM108.1.1, PM302.4, PM108.2.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Petite Property Management LLC, 221 Amabell Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.63.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Eileen and James Major, 604 Chess Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Forest City Station Square Assoc LP, 125 Station Square Drive, 19th Ward, Code 403.63.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, March 28, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Kevin Clark, 301 Camfield Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Theodore Cannon and Andrea Otey, 131 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Starlett Garner, 304 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• A Giving Heart, 131 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Conniston Holdings LLC, 205 Conniston Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 304.10, PM304.7, PM302.7.

• Donna Anthony, 206 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.7, 302.7, 302.3.

• Lois Dorsey, 210 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.10, 302.7.

• Remo Leone, 443 Kathleen Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 304.2, 614.02, PM302.3.

• Anthony Vojtash and Joseph Vojtash III, 421 Kingsboro Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Patricia Monach, 613 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.1.

• Mohammad Hossain, 2 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• N&G Partnership, 1101 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• Gertrude and Walter Rodler, 1128 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 604.3.2.

• Jessica White, 2034 Redrose Street, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Maureen Baumgart and Margaret Wiseman, 2727 Steiner Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Arthur Fedorek, 420 Brownsville Road, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Maxine Bandy and Jeff Cullens, 208 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Antoinetta and Michael Facchiano Sr., 1635 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 32th Ward, Code 922.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.