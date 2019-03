Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is offering opportunities for people who wish to improve their education. The agency is now enrolling for free adult education classes at locations on bus routes in Clairton, McKees Rocks, North Side, Forest Hills, McKeesport, South Side, Lawrenceville and Natrona Heights.

“Getting a GED or improving your education can help you can find a new job, make more money, or take that next step towards college training programs,” said Gary Drent, director of Education and Training at Goodwill SWPA. “Enrollment is simple, fast and easy, too!”

Goodwill’s classes help prepare students to take a high school equivalency test (GED® or HiSET) so they can earn their Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma. All classes incorporate reading comprehension, math computation, build and master academic language, and reasoning within the subject areas on the tests: Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. All students receive various additional Goodwill benefits including:

· Testing scholarships available to those who qualify,

· 25 percent discount at Goodwill stores,

· Small classes with classmates on a similar level,

· Access to support services through the Goodwill Welcome Center, including Goodwill Career Services, Digital Skills Training and Financial Education,

· Graduates are invited to take part in a cap and gown ceremony, where friends and family can join in the celebration as certificates are presented.

To find out how to get started: visit http://www.goodwillswpa.org/tabe or call 1-877-499-3526.