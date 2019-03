Neighborhood organizations – South Side Chamber of Commerce, South Side Community Council and South Side Smart Streets – are hosting a City Council Candidates Forum: Kitchen Table Talk with your Candidates. All are welcome to attend.

Since City Theatre Company is finishing another show just before the event, the candidates will be on stage in a cozy kitchen scene.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a cash bar and light bites reception at City Theatre. The forum will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. The evening will be moderated by WESA’s Chris Potter.

The forum will consist of opening statements from each of the candidates, questions from the audience in attendance and host organizations, and the candidates’ closing statements. All three candidates for City Council District 3 have confirmed their attendance.

Audience questions are highly encouraged. Questions will be written on note cards and collected throughout the event. Come with your own questions to hear responses from all of the candidates.