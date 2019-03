Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 73/19 on Thursday, March 21 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Elagin Architecture, applicant, and City of Pittsburgh Library, owner, for 315 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPR-A).

Applicant requests renovation and expansion of existing library.

Special Exception: 921.02.A.1: Expansion of legal nonconforming use is permitted up to 15% in residential zoning district.

Variances: 921.02.A.1: Expansion of legal nonconforming use is permitted up tp 15% in residential zoning district, 49% increase requested; 914.02: Two parking spaces required, none proposed; 919.03.M.3: Electronic non-advertising sign not permitted in GPR-A zone.

Zone case 86/19 on Thursday, April 4 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Nathan Hart, applicant, and NESBY LLC, owner, for 515-525 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPR-A).

Applicant requests 8 new single-family attached dwellings.

Variance: 908.02.D.1(c)1: Minimum lot area per unit 2500 sq. ft., 5 townhomes under 2,500 sq. ft. lot size; 912.04.A & 912.04.C: Fences permitted up to 4’ high up and open in front and exterior side yard setback. 8’4” for piers and 8’ for open wrought iron fence.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.