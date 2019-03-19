Design Downtown for Women workshop is March 26 at the Brashear Center in S.S.

The East Carson Street Task Forces will present a special workshop: Design Downtown for Women: Men Will Follow today, Tuesday, March 26 from 6-8 at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street.

Civitas Consultants president David Feehan will join Pittsburgh Nighttime Economy Manager Allison Harnden to discuss the critical influence women have on the success of business districts.

The workshop will cover the factors that should be considered when making design and other decisions in a neighborhood business district and how it relates to the work of the East Carson Street Task Force.

This is not a working task force meeting, but an opportunity to gain perspective.

The workshop is hosted by the South Side Community Council, South Side Chamber of Commerce, South Side Planning Forum groups, Urban Redevelopment Authority and the City of Pittsburgh.

For more information, contact: Josette Fitzgibbons at 412-255-6686 or jfitzgibbons@ura.org.