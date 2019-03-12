ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Kiersten Ketter

 
March 12, 2019

Kiersten Ketter

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Kiersten L. Ketter graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Airman Ketter is the daughter of Janet and Gary Ketter. She is a 2018 graduate of Carrick High School.


 
