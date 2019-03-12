Winter Shelter hours will be extended when needed

Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net® announces extended hours for the Winter Shelter on select nights March 16-31. Located at Smithfield United Church of Christ, 620 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 (Downtown), the Winter Shelter serves men and women who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness.

The shelter, which opened November 15, 2018 and will remain open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night regardless of the temperature through March 15, will be open select additional nights March 16-31, when the temperature is at or below 25 degrees Fahrenheit, or when dangerous weather is predicted.

To find out if the shelter will be open, call: Men: 412-722-6379 or women: 412-498-0908.

For more information, call Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net at 412-232-5739 or email OperationSafetyNet@pittsburghmercy.org.

To make a donation in support of the Winter Shelter, visit http://www.pittsburghmercy.org.