ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Winter Shelter hours will be extended when needed

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 12, 2019



Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net® announces extended hours for the Winter Shelter on select nights March 16-31. Located at Smithfield United Church of Christ, 620 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 (Downtown), the Winter Shelter serves men and women who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness.

The shelter, which opened November 15, 2018 and will remain open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night regardless of the temperature through March 15, will be open select additional nights March 16-31, when the temperature is at or below 25 degrees Fahrenheit, or when dangerous weather is predicted.

To find out if the shelter will be open, call: Men: 412-722-6379 or women: 412-498-0908.

For more information, call Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net at 412-232-5739 or email OperationSafetyNet@pittsburghmercy.org.

To make a donation in support of the Winter Shelter, visit http://www.pittsburghmercy.org.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/14/2019 10:31