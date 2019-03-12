URA in Your Neighborhood offers resources for business

URA in Your Neighborhood: Mt. Washington will offer resources for small businesses on Tuesday, March 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the Grandview Bakery meeting room, 225 Shiloh Street.

New and existing business owners are welcome to stop in and talk with staff from the URA’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to learn about financing programs and resources, including the new Micro-Enterprise Loan Program. No appointment necessary.

For more information, contact: Josette Fitzgibbons at 412-255-6686 or jfitzgibbons@ura.org.