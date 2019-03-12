ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

URA in Your Neighborhood offers resources for business

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 12, 2019



URA in Your Neighborhood: Mt. Washington will offer resources for small businesses on Tuesday, March 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the Grandview Bakery meeting room, 225 Shiloh Street.

New and existing business owners are welcome to stop in and talk with staff from the URA’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to learn about financing programs and resources, including the new Micro-Enterprise Loan Program. No appointment necessary.

For more information, contact: Josette Fitzgibbons at 412-255-6686 or jfitzgibbons@ura.org.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/14/2019 10:31