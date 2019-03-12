Time to register for kindergarten, Pittsburgh Phillips has openings

Kindergarten Registration is going on now at Pittsburgh Phillips, and all other Pittsburgh Public elementary schools. Children that will turn five years old by September 30, 2019, can begin kindergarten in the 2019-2020 school year.

Every resident of Pittsburgh has a neighborhood, or “feeder” school assigned to their address. Those who don’t know what theirs is, can go to http://www.discoverpps.com, and type in their address to find out. Information about each school is available at this website as well.

Pittsburgh Phillips is both a neighborhood school, and a Magnet school. This means, children living within the feeder boundaries, most of the South Side, are entitled to enrollment at Phillips. Children living outside of these boundaries can apply for the Spanish Magnet program, and attend the school only if they are accepted.

Phillips still has several kindergarten Magnet spots available, so those who are interested in having their child attending the school should apply now at pghschools.org/magnet.

Completing kindergarten registration now has several advantages. Many schools will plan events in the springtime for their incoming kindergarteners. These events provide an opportunity for children and their families to meet with kindergarten teachers and also see the school prior to their first day in August.

Registering for kindergarten is the best way to hear about these events. Parents and children may also receive information and resources to better prepare for the start of kindergarten this August.

The transition into kindergarten can be difficult for children and parents alike. Registering early gives children the best chance for kindergarten success.